Cumberland County Schools host powwow for Native American Heritage Month

Thousands of Cumberland County students were brought together Thursday for a massive powwow in honor of Native American Heritage Month.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Thousands of Cumberland County students were brought together Thursday for a massive powwow in honor of Native American Heritage Month.

The event took place for the first time ever at the Crown Arena in Fayetteville.

Organizers from Cumberland County Schools said around 3,500 students were brought out to the powwow.

"This is like, amazing. This is my first time. I love it," said Wyatt Duncan, a Cumberland County Schools student.

"My best friend, she's like Cherokee Indian and Lumbee Indian and so it's inspiring to me about her culture and how they dance and everything," said Serenity Wyatt, also a CCS student.

ALSO SEE: From pen to page: Former felon aims to change lives with his children's books

CCS sponsored the event representing the eight tribes in North Carolina.

CCS officials said they held the huge powwow specifically for fourth graders because it's the grade when Native American History is introduced into their curriculum.

"It just means a lot to finally, to give people an understanding of how we represent our culture and how we basically give our respect--because we dance for people who can't and for people who have died," said Isabella Jacobs of the Waccamaw Siouan tribe.

In between the songs and dancing, students were taught about the cultural significance of the performances and the ceremonial clothes performers were wearing.

"(W)e just want them to understand who we are, what our heritage is all about," said Ricky Burnett, the chairman of the NC Commission of Indian Affairs.