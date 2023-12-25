WATCH LIVE

Owner of popular coffee shop 'Cup of Joe' in Raleigh dies

Monday, December 25, 2023 4:00AM
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There was an outpouring from of love from the community at a popular coffee shop in Raleigh following the sudden death of its owner.

Dave Sullivan, who owned Cup of Joe on Hillsborough Street near the NC State campus died suddenly Thursday morning.

The company shared the news on social media saying in part "We are all in shock and appreciate the love and support that is already pouring in."

"Dave kind of brought everybody here and kind of created a community," said customer Richard Krueger.

Cup of Joe will remain open during this difficult time, the shop said.

