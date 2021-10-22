1 killed in Carrboro double shooting; 27-year-old man in custody

CARRBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is in custody after a double shooting in Carrboro that killed one person.The shooting happened 2:30 a.m. Friday morning at the Berkshire 54 Apartment Homes at 112 NC Highway 54.Carrboro Police Department said one person died at the scene and a second was taken to UNC Hospitals with what appeared to be life-threatening injuries.Brandon Lee Freeman, 27, of who lives at the Carrboro apartments, was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and assault with a deadly weapon with Intent to kill inflicting serious injury.Freeman is being held in the Orange County Jail with no bond.Police said it appeared to be an isolated incident. The case remains under investigation.Anyone with information is asked to please contact Investigator Trey Kennedy with the Carrboro Police Department at (919) 918-7412, or Crime Stoppers at (919) 942-7515.