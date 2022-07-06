RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police say an overnight shooting at an apartment complex left a toddler and a man dead.
Officers say a man is in custody after being arrested at the Legacy at Six Forks Apartment Homes on Shanda Drive.
There is no word yet on any possible relationship between the man and the toddler who were killed and a woman who was also injured.
No information has been released about those who were shot, the suspect in custody or a possible motive in the shooting.
This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.
Toddler and man killed in Raleigh apartment shooting, woman in hospital
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News