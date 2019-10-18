magic of storytelling

Magic of Storytelling: The Legend of Sleepy Hollow

Ichabod Crane comes to Sleepy Hollow, which seems to be under some sort of ghostly enchantment! Follow along as he tries to win over his love and struggles with his fear of the Headless Horseman.
On the Disney Magic of Storytelling Podcast, our talented ABC11 cast members perform beloved Disney children's stories for all to enjoy. Spark imagination and entertainment whether you're on the go or in the comfort of your own home.

All content is rated G and appropriate for children.

MAGIC OF STORYTELLING
