The Magic of Storytelling: Mulan's Story

Wanting to bring both her family and country honor, Mulan makes a daring decision to join the Imperial army in secret! Will she be discovered or even killed? Listen to find out what happens in her thrilling adventure!On the Disney Magic of Storytelling Podcast, our talented ABC11 cast members perform beloved Disney children's stories for all to enjoy. Spark imagination and entertainment whether you're on the go or in the comfort of your own home.All content is rated G and appropriate for children.