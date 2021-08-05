Bruce the bear likes to cook and keep to himself, yet somehow he finds himself involved with a bunch of goslings. Listen along to find out how he deals with his conundrum!
On the Disney Magic of Storytelling Podcast, our talented ABC11 cast members perform beloved Disney children's stories for all to enjoy. Spark imagination and entertainment whether you're on the go or in the comfort of your own home.
All content is rated G and appropriate for children.
Listen to Magic of Storytelling on your favorite podcast directory
Sponsored Content
Magic of Storytelling | Mother Bruce
Sponsored Content