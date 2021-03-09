The Magic of Storytelling | Star Wars Galactic Storybook: New Heroes for the Galaxy

Rey, Finn, and BB-8 are on the run from the First Order with part of a top-secret map that leads to Luke Skywalker! Listen along to see what happens to the heroes as they run into Chewbacca, Han Solo, Poe, and other members of the New Republic.On the Disney Magic of Storytelling Podcast, our talented ABC11 cast members perform beloved Disney children's stories for all to enjoy. Spark imagination and entertainment whether you're on the go or in the comfort of your own home.All content is rated G and appropriate for children.