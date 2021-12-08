Raleigh couple makes $10M donation to new Dix Park playground and plaza

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The new playground and plaza at Raleigh's Dix Park will soon be named in honor of a couple making a $10 million donation to the cause, after the Raleigh city council accepted the gift in Tuesday night's meeting.
ABC11's news gathering partners at the News and Observer reported that the area will be called Gipson Play Plaza in honor of Tom and Pat Gipson who donated the money.
Tom Gipson and his wife Pat founded the Gipson Family Foundation in 2016, work closely with Habitat for Humanity and donate to many other worthy causes.
The name Gipson Play Plaza will remain for at least 30 years.
The first phase of the development will begin in July 2022. Construction is expected to last a couple years.
