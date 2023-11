Dix Park is set to use a $100,000 grant from Google to bring free digital connectivity to its park.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Dorthea Dix Park in Raleigh is set to use a $100,000 grant from Google to bring free digital connectivity to the park.

The park plans to create and install wi-fi-enabled six benches at existing park amenities on its 308-acre public space.

The initiative by Dix Park Conservancy is to promote park equity, inclusivity, and immersive park engagement experiences for the diverse community of visitors and residents.

The benches are set to be installed by early 2024.