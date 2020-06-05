Dress For Success awarded August 2020 Triangle NC Cares Award

About Dress for Success Triangle NC
"Our mission is to empower women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire, and development tools to help women thrive in work and life. The agency pivoted swiftly from serving clients in-person to online and has continued to serve unemployed women with virtual coaching services and webinars through the COVID-19 crisis. Over 800 dedicated volunteers implement the programs and serve as mentors, coaches, fundraisers, and donation center support.
The organization provides career and image coaching, job acquisition, and job retention programs, and a network of support."
To see how you can get involved, visit: Dress for Success Triangle NC.
