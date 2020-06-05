Triangle NC Cares

Dress For Success awarded August 2020 Triangle NC Cares Award

Dress for Success Triangle NC serves unemployed and underemployed women in the Triangle and provides resources to empower them in their job search and career change. Since its inception in 2008 over 16,700 local women have been served. Triangle NC Cares, with Ricci Law Firm presents them the August award.

About Dress for Success Triangle NC



"Our mission is to empower women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire, and development tools to help women thrive in work and life. The agency pivoted swiftly from serving clients in-person to online and has continued to serve unemployed women with virtual coaching services and webinars through the COVID-19 crisis. Over 800 dedicated volunteers implement the programs and serve as mentors, coaches, fundraisers, and donation center support.
The organization provides career and image coaching, job acquisition, and job retention programs, and a network of support."


To see how you can get involved, visit: Dress for Success Triangle NC.

ABC11 Together is proud to be partnering with Ricci Law Firm and to be a part of supporting those who are making a difference where we live.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north carolinafamilytriangle nc caresabc11 togethercommunitydonationswomen
TRIANGLE NC CARES
SPONSORED: Triangle NC Cares Award goes to Communities in Schools of NC
SPONSORED: Inter-Faith Food Shuttle awarded the Triangle NC Cares Award
SPONSORED: Triangle NC Cares supports Raleigh Rescue Mission with May 2020 award
SPONSORED: Meg's Smile shines as the April Triangle NC Cares recipient
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates