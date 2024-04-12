Duke top scorers Kyle Filipowski, Jared McCain both declare for NBA Draft

DURHAM, N.C. -- Duke's top two scorers from last season, All-American Kyle Filipowski and ACC All-Freshman selection Jared McCain are entering the NBA draft.

"This has been a lifelong dream of mine, and I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunity to pursue it," Filipowski said in a statement posted on social media.

The sophomore led the Blue Devils in scoring and rebounding at 16.3 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. The 7-footer increased his draft stock this season, making a case to be a lottery pick.

McCain was second on the team at 14.3 points per game in his only season in Durham.

"I've always been a dream chaser," the guard said in his statement on social media. "I've always been wanting to reach my goals, and that next one is the NBA."

Duke was a No. 4 seed in the NCAA tournament and lost to NC State in the South regional final.