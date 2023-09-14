Caregiver Community Event Empowers and Supports Over 500 Caregivers

On Thursday, September 7th, the Duke Caregiver Community Event provided a beacon of hope and resources for more than 500 family caregivers. Hosted by a coalition of organizations including Duke Health, Central Pines Regional Council, Alzheimer's Association of Eastern North Carolina, and the Dementia Alliance of North Carolina, the event featured a robust program aimed at supporting and empowering caregivers in the community.

With a turnout that exceeded expectations, the event featured an impressive array of offerings, including 22 educational sessions, over 100 exhibitors and resources, wellness checks conducted by the DukeWELL-ness clinic, flu shots, adult incontinence product giveaways, therapy dog visits, the captivating "Switching Roles" photo gallery, and a special screening of the award-winning movie "Caregiver: A Love Story" by a national aging influencer, movie director and physician Dr. Jessica Zitter. Dr. Zitter delivered a passionate presentation on the importance of supporting caregivers, leaving attendees inspired and informed.

One of the highlights of the event was the overwhelming positive response from caregivers themselves. Many caregivers self-reported that because of attending the event, they felt better equipped to care for their loved ones and, perhaps even more importantly, to take better care of themselves. They expressed newfound confidence in their ability to navigate the complex web of resources available in the community and felt the hands-on skills they learned will help them in the weeks and months to come. The Duke Caregiver Community Event underscored the importance of recognizing and supporting caregivers who play an integral role in the health and well-being of their loved ones. It served as a testament to the power of community collaboration and the dedication of organizations that understand the unique challenges faced by caregivers.

As caregivers left the event with a sense of empowerment and newfound knowledge, it was evident that the Duke Caregiver Community Event had made a significant impact on the lives of those who dedicate themselves to caring for others. Conference organizers plan to hold the event again next fall. To find out more information about next year's event visit the Duke Caregiver Community Event website.

If you are caring for a loved one, hop on over to ABC11's Caregivers Corner to get support from more than 2,500 other people in our community who are faced with similar challenges.