Upcoming Duke Caregiver Community Event promises day of education, support, and new ideas

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Are you a caregiver providing support to a loved one? The Duke Caregiver Community Event is just around the corner, offering valuable insights from experts and an array of services and support systems to connect with. Mark your calendars for September 7, 2023, and join us at the Sheraton Imperial Hotel in Durham for a day of education, support, and new ideas.

The event aims to empower caregivers with knowledge and resources to navigate their caregiving journey more effectively. With concurrent education sessions for general attendees and a special track for professionals, the Duke Caregiver Community Event caters to the diverse needs of caregivers.

One of the highlights of the event is the DukeWELL-ness Clinic, where attendees can experience a quick and comprehensive 15-minute wellness visit. The dedicated team will assess vital aspects of health, including blood pressure, A1C levels, cholesterol, heart health, vision, and even provide flu vaccinations.

The event also features a "Creating a Safe Space" demonstration area, where experts showcase potential hazards in older adults' living spaces and how to make changes for a safer environment. With more than 100 community resource organizations present, attendees can explore services for assisted living, legal needs, maintaining an active lifestyle, and more during the day.

For those seeking quick bites of helpful information, the Pop-Up Mini-Sessions are a must-attend. These short caregiver mini-sessions cover topics such as knowing the signs of a stroke, understanding Medicare Advantage, recognizing Alzheimer's warning signs, and accessing in-home urgent medical care and portable imaging services. Attendees will also explore the "Switching Roles Photo Gallery," offering an intimate portrayal of themes like love, support, and resilience, reflecting on the power of the human spirit in the context of caregiving.

The Duke Caregiver Community Event promises to be an invaluable resource for all caregivers. Whether you are seeking expert advice, looking for support services, or simply wanting to connect with others who understand your journey, this event is for you. Don't miss this opportunity to find answers and resources that can help you navigate the challenges of caregiving.

To participate in this insightful event, register now at www.DukeCaregiverCommunityEvent.org. Come prepared for a day of learning, connecting, and gaining the support you need. Join us on September 7th at the Sheraton Imperial Hotel and take a step towards enhancing your caregiving journey with Duke Health and community support.

If you have found your loved one is showing any of the warning signs listed below, hop on over to ABC11's Caregivers Corner to get support from the over 2,500 other people in our community who are faced with similar challenges.