Duke employee accused of engaging in sex act with minor in online chat

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- An employee of Duke Health is facing charges after allegedly screen recording video of a young girl performing sexual acts in an online chat.

According to court filings, 46-year-old Joshua Worrell, whom officials say works with a "financial" sector of Duke Health, is charged with a felonious count of first degree sexual exploitation of a minor--among other charges.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The girl involved, who is estimated to be 14-16 years old, reportedly committed a sex act, as did Worrell, in an online chat.

Worrell was said to have recorded the chat and saved it to his phone.

The incidents were reported to have happened between September of 2018 and May of 2019.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamchild abusedukesex abusepornography
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
35 killed in boating crashes in 2018, making it NC's deadliest season
ECU has received 'great deal of feedback' since Trump rally
Arborist who died after falling from tree at NC Zoo ID'd
Weekend to bring hottest weather of the year in North Carolina
Man accused of robbing ABC store, leading officers on chase arrested
Now Open: Layered Croissanterie in downtown Raleigh
Furbaby Friday: Animals up for adoption at APS of Durham
Show More
Man accused of raping 4-year-old in McDonald's bathroom
Video shows home under construction collapse in Greensboro
Parents, teachers call for investigation into NC Superintendent
Summer camp off NC coast teaches surfing to kids with special needs
12-year-old boy sews bowties for shelter animals
More TOP STORIES News