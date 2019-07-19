Duke employee accused of engaging in sex act with minor in online chat

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- An employee of Duke Health is facing charges after allegedly screen recording video of a young girl performing sexual acts in an online chat.According to court filings, 46-year-old Joshua Worrell, whom officials say works with a "financial" sector of Duke Health, is charged with a felonious count of first degree sexual exploitation of a minor--among other charges.The girl involved, who is estimated to be 14-16 years old, reportedly committed a sex act, as did Worrell, in an online chat.Worrell was said to have recorded the chat and saved it to his phone.The incidents were reported to have happened between September of 2018 and May of 2019.