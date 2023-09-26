Duke's toughest challenge awaits. On Saturday, No. 11 Notre Dame (4-1) will pay a visit to Wallace Wade Stadium.

No. 17 Duke turns focus to No. 11 Notre Dame

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- When Mike Elko accepted the head coaching job at Duke University, he had a vision for success.

"I did not take the job with the hope and expectation that we could be a middle-of-the-road program," Elko said.

In less than two years on the job, Duke has become a threat in the ACC.

The Blue Devils have begun the season 4-0 and earned their highest national ranking (No. 17) since 1994.

"It's a credit to our kids and what they've bought into and how hard they've worked," Elko said Monday.

Duke's toughest challenge awaits. On Saturday, No. 11 Notre Dame (4-1) will pay a visit to Wallace Wade Stadium.

Former Wake Forest star Sam Hartman now leads the Irish at quarterback. In five games, Hartman has thrown 14 touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Notre Dame averages more than 477 yards on offense and nearly 40 points per game.

Elko says Duke is going to need to be at their best to beat the Fighting Irish.

"They don't give you anything. You have to earn everything," he said. "We're going to have to come out and have a really complete performance on Saturday."

ESPN is bringing College Gameday to Durham for Saturday's showdown. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on ABC11.