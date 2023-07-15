WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

1 dead in 2-car crash in Dunn

WTVD logo
Saturday, July 15, 2023 11:21AM
1 dead in 2-car crash in Dunn
EMBED <>More Videos

At least one person is dead following a two car crash in Dunn.

DUNN, N.C. (WTVD) -- At least one person is dead following a two car crash in Dunn.

It happened shortly before midnight Friday at the intersection of North Ellis Avenue and West Cole Street.

Two cars crashed into each other, with the impact of the crash sending both cars off the roadway and into the yard of a nearby house.

One person was pinned inside their car. Emergency crews had to cut off the vehicles doors to get the person out. They were taken to WakeMed in Raleigh for treatment.

Another person involved in the crash died at the scene.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW