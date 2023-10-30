WATCH LIVE

Man dies after found with gunshot wound, Durham PD confirms

Monday, October 30, 2023 11:59PM
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham Police Department confirms they're investigating a man's death after responding to a shooting.

Monday evening officers responded to the 3800 block of Guess Road on a report of a person being shot, according to a news release from the DPD. Responding officers said they found a man at the scene who had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died, the release states.

Police are still investigating the incident and encourage anyone with information to call Investigator A. Junker at 919-560-4440 ext. 29416 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

ABC11 Neighborhood Safety and Crime Tracker

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

