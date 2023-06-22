Durham Mayor Elaine O'Neal not running for re-election

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Mayor Elaine O'Neal announced Thursday she will not be running for re-election.

The mayor released a statement saying she is leaving her role to focus her attention on the family.

"Serving the people and the city I love dearly as Mayor has been an honor. My love for Durham and its citizens has never wavered, and it never will. However, at this time in my life, my attention has shifted to prioritizing my family. Therefore, I will not seek another term."

O'Neal took office in 2021 replacing the former Durham mayor Bill Bell.

Featured media is ABC11 Livestream