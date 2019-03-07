Durham Police investigate after man fatally shot on Fayetteville Street

Durham Police investigate at Fayetteville Street at Old Fayetteville Street on Thursday.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating a homicide that happened Thursday afternoon on Fayetteville Street Thursday afternoon.Officers responded to a shooting call shortly after 2 p.m. in the 900 block of Fayetteville Street near Old Fayetteville Street.When they arrived, they found a man lying in a parking lot. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.Chopper 11 HD was over the scene as multiple DPD units responded.No further details are available at this time.The victim's name has not been released.Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Huelsman at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29341 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.