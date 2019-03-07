Durham Police investigate after man fatally shot on Fayetteville Street

EMBED <>More Videos

Raw chopper video of a crime scene on Fayetteville Street at Old Fayetteville Street.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating a homicide that happened Thursday afternoon on Fayetteville Street Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to a shooting call shortly after 2 p.m. in the 900 block of Fayetteville Street near Old Fayetteville Street.

When they arrived, they found a man lying in a parking lot. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Durham Police investigate at Fayetteville Street at Old Fayetteville Street on Thursday.



Chopper 11 HD was over the scene as multiple DPD units responded.

No further details are available at this time.

The victim's name has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Huelsman at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29341 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
durhamcrimedurham policehomicide investigationgun violenceshootingman killedinvestigation
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Chilling new details emerge in Chris Watts prison interview tapes
Fayetteville Police respond to shots-fired call, find two crashed cars
Army veteran gets new home in Fuquay-Varina
Police identify 21-year-old victim in Durham shooting
Guidelines ask agents to target Spanish speakers at border
UNC VS. DUKE: What you need to know about ESPN College GameDay
Officer shot at Rockford hotel dies; suspect barricaded in car on I-55
Show More
Fired Florida cop convicted of attempted murder for killing stranded black motorist
Proposed Conner's Law would increase penalty for assaults on officers
Charlotte Russe begins going out of business sale
Parents charged in abuse of 5-week-old baby in Burlington
Genes could increase your chance of dying from stress, doctor says
More TOP STORIES News