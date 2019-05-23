Durham police release surveillance video in connection to security guard death

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police believe two people who were inside a truck on East Chapel Hill Street on Tuesday may know something about how Jay Foust, an unarmed city security guard, was shot and killed.
This is the third homicide in Durham since Sunday and loved ones are devastated and heartbroken.
On Thursday, Mayor Steve Schewel told ABC11 he is too.
"The whole city feels their pain," Schewel stated.
And city leaders share the communities concern.
Councilman Mark-Anthony Middleton told ABC 11 by email, that although violent crime has dropped 13 percent in Durham, a four-year low in 2018, he believes neighbors want to see some sense of urgency from the council when it comes to gun violence.
"This current budget cycle should be taken as an opportunity to address this issue," said Councilman Middleton.
Currently, the city has proposed adding 18 patrol officers next year to fight crime and build community trust.
Mayor Schewel said that initiative is critical, and he believes each community in the Bull City needs four specific items to reduce crime.
"Creating neighborhoods were everybody has a good job, everybody has a warm safe affordable house to come home to every night, where everybody has affordable healthcare, where there's a good school that every kid can go to. These are the things that are really going to create safe neighborhoods," Schewel said.
Durham Police are asking if you have any information on the three homicides to give Crimestoppers a call at 919-683-1200.
