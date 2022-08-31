Durham police investigate after man shot and killed near Cook Out

A man was fatally shot behind the Cook Out on Hillsborough Road in Durham on Tuesday night.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Tuesday evening.

Officers responded to a shooting call just after 6:15 p.m. in the 3600 block of Hillsborough Road.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was apparently shot behind the Cook Out and reportedly stumbled into a tobacco and vape store nearby before collapsing.

Police said the shooting did not appear to be random.

The case remains under active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J. Sokal at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29238 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.