Durham Police investigate after man shot and killed

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Friday evening at Holloway Street and N. Briggs Avenue.

Police said it happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man shot in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an active investigation.

No other details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Sokal at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29238 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

