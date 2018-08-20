Best iPhone/Android apps for Back to School

ABC11 Influencer TechMeOut shares the apps you need to have as you head back to the classroom.
The good news? They're all free!
Be Focused
The Be Focused app lets you get things done by breaking up individual tasks among discrete intervals, separated by short breaks. It's a surprisingly effective way to retain motivation and focus. Create tasks, configure breaks and track your progress throughout the day, week or custom period.
(Not available for Android -- alternative here)
iOS
Cogi
Cogi is a modern note taking and voice recording app that records only the important parts of conversations and lets you add images, hashtags and text notes, keeping everything in one place.
iOS
Android
myHomework Student Planner
This homework helper contains additional features that make it easy to use for high school students with a block class schedule.
iOS
Android
Mathway
From basic algebra to complex calculus, Mathway solves your most difficult math problems.
iOS
Android
Sleep Cycle
iOS
Android
TechMeOut is an ABC11 Influencer. You can view more of Jervina's work on her blog. Learn more about the ABC11 Influencer program here.