DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- While kids are at home for the next few weeks, one school is hoping to make sure your child has a good storytime.The North Carolina School of Science and Math (NCSSM) is rolling out a new initiative that allows students, faculty, staff and alumni to read children's books on Facebook Live.Starting Monday, NCSSM Reads will be reading stories for kids of all ages from "Slithery Jake" to "Harry Potter."Reading times start Monday at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Check here to see the line up of books the school will be reading.