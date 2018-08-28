Thousands of SAT exams taken Saturday could be invalidated

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
This includes tests administered across central North Carolina, including in Raleigh, Durham and Fayetteville.
In a statement released Tuesday, the College Board said, "If we determine students have gained an unfair advantage, we will take appropriate actions, including cancelling test scores and, in some cases, prohibiting them from taking another College Board assessment."
For those asking, most August SAT scores will be available beginning September 7, as planned. pic.twitter.com/3jNYSsHdTv— The College Board (@CollegeBoard) August 27, 2018
The statement went on to say, "In response to theft and organized cheating, which affects all high stakes testing, we have significantly increased our test security efforts and resources. We have a comprehensive approach to test security and go to great lengths to make sure that the test scores we report are accurate and valid."
SAT was leaked in China and South Korea before the test was released. @CollegeBoard please get on this pic.twitter.com/xmFgzJWKNW— devan🌻 (@_youareyou_) August 25, 2018
The College Board says most multiple-choice scores from the August SAT test will be available online September 7 as planned.
The board said it does not comment on whether a particular test was compromised.