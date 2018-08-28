Thousands of SAT exams taken Saturday could be invalidated

For those asking, most August SAT scores will be available beginning September 7, as planned. pic.twitter.com/3jNYSsHdTv — The College Board (@CollegeBoard) August 27, 2018

High school students who took the SAT on Saturday say some may have had an unfair advantage. They claim the College Board reused a test administered in Asia last fall and some answers to the reading portion had been leaked online.This includes tests administered across central North Carolina, including in Raleigh, Durham and Fayetteville.In a statement released Tuesday, the College Board said, "If we determine students have gained an unfair advantage, we will take appropriate actions, including cancelling test scores and, in some cases, prohibiting them from taking another College Board assessment."The statement went on to say, "In response to theft and organized cheating, which affects all high stakes testing, we have significantly increased our test security efforts and resources. We have a comprehensive approach to test security and go to great lengths to make sure that the test scores we report are accurate and valid."The College Board says most multiple-choice scores from the August SAT test will be available online September 7 as planned.The board said it does not comment on whether a particular test was compromised.