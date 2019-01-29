ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Grammy-winning R&B singer James Ingram dies at 66

Celebrities and notable people that have died in 2019 (Arnold Turner/Invision/AP Images)

LOS ANGELES --
Grammy Award-winning R&B singer James Ingram, who charted a string of hits in the 1980s and '90s, has died at age 66, according to his longtime friend Debbie Allen.

Ingram was nominated for 14 Grammys and two Academy Awards for performing or writing songs, with such hits as "Baby Come to Me" in 1982 and "I Don't Have the Heart" in 1990. His Grammy wins were for "One Hundred Ways" and the duet "Yah Mo B There" with Michael McDonald in 1985.

"I have lost my dearest friend and creative partner James Ingram to the Celestial Choir," Allen wrote on Twitter. "He will always be cherished, loved and remembered for his genius, his love of family and his humanity. I am blessed to have been so close. We will forever speak his name.


Reports indicate Ingram died at home from brain cancer in Los Angeles.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.

