Junior League of Raleigh A Shopping Spree: Live with Kelly and Ryan In-Studio Audience Sweepstakes

Sponsored by the Junior League of Raleigh A Shopping Spree, enter in the Live with Kelly and Ryan In-Studio Audience Sweepstakes for a chance to win big!

Prizes:
One winner will win airfare, a hotel night, and tickets for two to see the Live with Kelly and Ryan show in New York City!

How to Enter:
Visit https://abc11.tv/2NiL6ld, verify you are an adult, check the "I accept the terms and conditions" box, and then click to submit.

Sweepstakes Information:
The contest runs October 11, 2018 - October 16, 2018, at 11:59 pm. Winners will be notified, and then announced on this page after the sweepstakes end.
