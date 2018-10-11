Junior League of Raleigh A Shopping Spree: Live with Kelly and Ryan In-Studio Audience Sweepstakes

Sponsored by the Junior League of Raleigh A Shopping Spree, enter in the Live with Kelly and Ryan In-Studio Audience Sweepstakes for a chance to win big!One winner will win airfare, a hotel night, and tickets for two to see the Live with Kelly and Ryan show in New York City!Visit, verify you are an adult, check the "I accept the terms and conditions" box, and then click to submit.The contest runs October 11, 2018 - October 16, 2018, at 11:59 pm. Winners will be notified, and then announced on this page after the sweepstakes end.