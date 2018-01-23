OSCARS

2018 Oscar Nominations: Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress and more!

Here are the Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Director nominees for the 2018 Oscars. (Fox Searchlight)

Here are your 2018 Oscar nominees:

BEST PICTURE
Call Me By Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

BEST ACTRESS
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Meryl Streep, The Post

BEST ACTOR
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel Esq.

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri


BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Leslie Manville, Phantom Thread
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

BEST DIRECTOR
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water


BEST DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)
Abacus (Small Enough to Jail)
Faces/Places
Icarus
Last Men in Aleppo
Strong Island

BEST SCORE
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Dunkirk
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi

BEST SONG
Mighty River, Mudbound
Mystery of Love, Call Me By Your Name
Remember Me, Coco
Stand Up for Something, Marshall
This Is Me, The Greatest Showman

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco
Loving Vincent
Ferdinand

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Get Out
Lady Bird
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
The Big Sick

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Call Me by Your Name
The Disaster Artist
Molly's Game
Mudbound
Logan

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
A Fantastic Woman
On Body and Soul
Loveless
The Insult
The Square

BEST DOCUMENTARY (SHORT)
Heroin(e)
Edith + Eddie
Knife Skills
Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405
Traffic Stop

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT
DeKalb Elementary
The Silent Child
Watu Wote/All of Us
My Nephew Emmett
The Eleven O'Clock

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
Mudbound
The Shape of Water
The Darkest Hour


BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
The Shape of Water
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Beauty and the Beast


BEST MAKEUP AND HAIR
Darkest Hour
Wonder
Victoria and Abdul


BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Beauty and the Beast
Darkest Hour
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Victoria and Abdul

BEST SOUND EDITING
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi

BEST SOUND MIXING
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi

BEST ANIMATED SHORT
Lou
Dear Basketball
Revolting Rhymes
Negative Space
Garden Party

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Blade Runner 2049
Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2
Kong: Skull Island
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
War for the Planet of the Apes

BEST FILM EDITING
Baby Driver
Dunkirk
I, Tonya
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

"The Shape of Water" is leading the way with 13 Oscar nominations in the 2018 Academy Awards.

