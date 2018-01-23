BEST PICTURE
Call Me By Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
BEST ACTRESS
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Meryl Streep, The Post
BEST ACTOR
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel Esq.
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Leslie Manville, Phantom Thread
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
BEST DIRECTOR
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
BEST DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)
Abacus (Small Enough to Jail)
Faces/Places
Icarus
Last Men in Aleppo
Strong Island
BEST SCORE
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Dunkirk
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
BEST SONG
Mighty River, Mudbound
Mystery of Love, Call Me By Your Name
Remember Me, Coco
Stand Up for Something, Marshall
This Is Me, The Greatest Showman
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco
Loving Vincent
Ferdinand
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Get Out
Lady Bird
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
The Big Sick
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Call Me by Your Name
The Disaster Artist
Molly's Game
Mudbound
Logan
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
A Fantastic Woman
On Body and Soul
Loveless
The Insult
The Square
BEST DOCUMENTARY (SHORT)
Heroin(e)
Edith + Eddie
Knife Skills
Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405
Traffic Stop
BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT
DeKalb Elementary
The Silent Child
Watu Wote/All of Us
My Nephew Emmett
The Eleven O'Clock
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
Mudbound
The Shape of Water
The Darkest Hour
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
The Shape of Water
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Beauty and the Beast
BEST MAKEUP AND HAIR
Darkest Hour
Wonder
Victoria and Abdul
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Beauty and the Beast
Darkest Hour
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Victoria and Abdul
BEST SOUND EDITING
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
BEST SOUND MIXING
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
BEST ANIMATED SHORT
Lou
Dear Basketball
Revolting Rhymes
Negative Space
Garden Party
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Blade Runner 2049
Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2
Kong: Skull Island
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
War for the Planet of the Apes
BEST FILM EDITING
Baby Driver
Dunkirk
I, Tonya
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
