The Magic of Storytelling: The Little Mermaid

Mermaid princess Ariel has always dreamed of living out of water. Once she sees Eric, a prince on land, she is willing to do anything to follow her wish -- even if it means making a deal with a sea witch! Listen to find out what happens and meet some of her friends along the way.On the Disney Magic of Storytelling Podcast, our talented ABC11 cast members perform beloved Disney children's stories for all to enjoy. Spark imagination and entertainment whether you're on the go or in the comfort of your own home.All content is rated G and appropriate for children.