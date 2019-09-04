The Magic of Storytelling: The Sorcerer's Apprentice

Listen to Magic of Storytelling on your favorite podcast directory

Mickey Mouse is on a journey to become a Sorcerer from one of the best. But trouble arises when he tries on the Sorcerer's magical hat! One of his magical spells goes out of control. Can Mickey put a stop to the magic before it's too late?On the Disney Magic of Storytelling Podcast, our talented ABC11 cast members perform beloved Disney children's stories for all to enjoy. Spark imagination and entertainment whether you're on the go or in the comfort of your own home.All content is rated G and appropriate for children.