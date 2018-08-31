ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'American Idol' auditions kick off in Charlotte

Traingle residents head to Charlotte for "American Idol" auditions

CHARLOTTE (WTVD) --
Hundreds of people flocked to Charlotte Friday morning to take their shot at becoming the next "American Idol."

A line started to form before ABC11 crews arrived on scene at 6 a.m. - and it was massive.



While mustering up the courage to perform in front of the celebrity judges, some practice with ABC11's Gloria Rodgriguez.



Producers with the show told ABC11 North Carolina has the most Idol winners.

Could the next winner be from the state? We'll have to watch this season to find out!
