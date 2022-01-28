Epic Fun Park to open in 41,000 square foot facility in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new indoor amusement park will soon open in Fayetteville.Epic Fun Park is in the process of moving into the All American Crossing shopping center at 1400 Walter Reed Road, which was previously the home of Omni Health & Fitness.Project planners said the park will bring family fun activities under one roof in a 41,000 square foot facility.Epic Fun Park hopes to open this summer. It will hire 50-60 people to operate the new venture.