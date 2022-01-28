Arts & Entertainment

Epic Fun Park to open in 41,000 square foot facility in Fayetteville

EMBED <>More Videos

Epic Fun Park to open this summer in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new indoor amusement park will soon open in Fayetteville.

Epic Fun Park is in the process of moving into the All American Crossing shopping center at 1400 Walter Reed Road, which was previously the home of Omni Health & Fitness.

Project planners said the park will bring family fun activities under one roof in a 41,000 square foot facility.

Epic Fun Park hopes to open this summer. It will hire 50-60 people to operate the new venture.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentfayettevilleentertainmentamusement parkfamilyplayground
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Snow likely to start around midnight, last until sunrise
Essentials to keep in your car during winter storms
LATEST: Breakthrough cases make up 37% of new COVID infections
Former NCSU footballer Torry Holt named to NC Sports Hall of Fame
'Tiger King' Joe Exotic set for resentencing in Oklahoma
Durham police issue warrants for suspects in hit and run crash
Two high school seniors receive surprise early graduation
Show More
Minnie Mouse ditches iconic red dress for pantsuit
Biden confirms he will nominate first Black woman to SCOTUS
'It's difficult': Clayton ICU nurse remains hopeful despite challenges
Change being made to Holocaust curriculum in NC public schools
Frigid temperatures leave Durham families in the cold
More TOP STORIES News