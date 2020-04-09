Crews find body of missing teen at Falls Lake

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Crews recovered the body of a 17-year-old who went missing in Falls Lake on Wednesday evening.Wake County deputies along with the Northern Wake Fire Department and the Apex Dive Team, spent the day searching around the 12000 block of Old Falls of Neuse Road after having to suspend their search because of unstable weather conditions Wednesday night.Around noon Thursday, authorities identified the body as that of 17-year-old Davion Davis. Officials said they believe the drowning to be accidental.Around 6 p.m. Wednesday, witnesses reported seeing people swim near a rock area around Falls Lake when Davion went underwater and never resurfaced.