Crews find body of missing teen at Falls Lake

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Crews recovered the body of a 17-year-old who went missing in Falls Lake on Wednesday evening.

Wake County deputies along with the Northern Wake Fire Department and the Apex Dive Team, spent the day searching around the 12000 block of Old Falls of Neuse Road after having to suspend their search because of unstable weather conditions Wednesday night.

Around noon Thursday, authorities identified the body as that of 17-year-old Davion Davis. Officials said they believe the drowning to be accidental.

Around 6 p.m. Wednesday, witnesses reported seeing people swim near a rock area around Falls Lake when Davion went underwater and never resurfaced.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wake countydrowningswimmingmissing swimmerwake county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
JoCo volunteer firefighter paralyzed
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
Show More
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
Free legal clinic mobilizes to aid NC small businesses, nonprofits
More TOP STORIES News