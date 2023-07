Man injured in shooting at Fayetteville mobile home

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are investigating after a man was found shot at a mobile home community in Fayetteville.

Fayetteville police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1000 block of Wildwood Drive. When officers arrived they found a man with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Cape Fear Valley Hospital for treatment.

