Man charged with murder after Fayetteville shooting victim dies at hospital

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police have charged a man with murder after a deadly shooting Monday in the 400 block of Lynn Avenue.

Officers responded about 3:30 p.m. to the 400 block of Lynn Avenue for reports of a shooting. They found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment but later died from his injuries. He was identified as Carlos Lesean Brown, 45, of Fayetteville.

Police initially said they had a "person of interest" in custody at the scene. Later Monday, police announced that Joshua Tashun Joyce. 39. of Fayetteville, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Joshua Tashun Joyce Fayetteville Police Department

Police said that Brown and Joyce were involved in an ongoing dispute that led to an altercation resulting in the shooting.

Joyce is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under no bond.

Anyone with further information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective S. Shirey at (910) 751-3009. If you have information on this investigation and would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-8477. Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.