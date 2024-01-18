Fayetteville police searching for sexual assault suspect

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a sexual assault that happened early Tuesday morning.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department, the incident happened near Murchison Road at around 3:15 a.m. Officers said a woman was picked up by a man in a newer model white Dodge Charger with dark tinted windows in the area of Bragg Boulevard near Martin Luther King Drive. Police said the man then drove down Murchison Road before turning down a side street and sexually assaulting the woman in the back seat of the vehicle and leaving her in the area.

According to FPD, the woman said his name was "Twan".

Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to call Detective M. Dunning at (910) 929-4935.

If you have been, or are, a victim of sexual assault, victim advocates from the Phoenix Center work with detectives to ensure victims receive appropriate care and access to resources. The Phoenix Center Can be reached by phone at (910) 485-7273.

