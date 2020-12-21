Man dead, pregnant girlfriend critical after 'domestic' shooting in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police say a man is dead and his pregnant girlfriend is in the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds following a shooting in a Fayetteville apartment on Sunday night.According to police, the shooting was domestic-related and the two injured were the only two involved.Officers responded to the fatal shooting along the 900 block of Willow Street just before 7:20 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the man dead at the scene.The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.Authorities said children were in the home at the time and were safely removed.Fayetteville police have not identified either victim at this time.There is no word on the condition of the unborn baby.Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 824-9539 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.