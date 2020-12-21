fatal shooting

Man dead, pregnant girlfriend critical after 'domestic' shooting in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police say a man is dead and his pregnant girlfriend is in the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds following a shooting in a Fayetteville apartment on Sunday night.

According to police, the shooting was domestic-related and the two injured were the only two involved.

Officers responded to the fatal shooting along the 900 block of Willow Street just before 7:20 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the man dead at the scene.

The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Authorities said children were in the home at the time and were safely removed.

Fayetteville police have not identified either victim at this time.

There is no word on the condition of the unborn baby.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 824-9539 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.

This is developing story, stay with ABC11 for more details.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevillecumberland countyfatal shootingwoman injuredshootingfayettevilleman killedpregnant woman
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL SHOOTING
Man dead after shooting near Durham Food Lion, police say
Raleigh officers justified in killing armed robbery suspect, DA says
2nd man charged in 2019 Raleigh shooting that killed 1, injured 2
17-year-old boy killed in Fayetteville shooting, police say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Congress finalizes agreement on stimulus package
NC officer seriously injured in shooting, expected to be OK
State Highway Patrol's recommendations for safe holiday travel
Panel votes to put elderly, essential workers next in line for vaccine
LATEST: NC reports 10th day of more than 2,500 hospitalizations
EXPLAINER: Are new coronavirus strains cause for concern?
Body of Apex woman reported missing in Nov. found in Raleigh
Show More
NC State football to take on Kentucky at TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
No. 13 UNC to play No. 5 Texas A&M in 1st Orange Bowl
2nd COVID-19 vaccine authorized in US ships out
Charlotte restaurant owner, son charged with COVID-19 relief fraud
Teens form human chain to rescue 2 kids from icy pond in NJ
More TOP STORIES News