FCC Applications for WTVD-TV

RALEIGH, N.C. -- There are no pending FCC applications currently subject to the FCC's online notice posting requirement.
Report a correction or typo
TOP STORIES
Biotech company Amgen to create 355 jobs in Wake County
LATEST: More North Carolinians getting COVID shot amid delta variant
Officer dead after burst of violence outside Pentagon
Wake school board to vote on mask mandate
NC libraries institute mask requirements as Delta variant spreads
2021 hurricane season starts quiet after record-setting 2020
Show More
Equal Pay Day aims to close STEM wage gender gaps
Biden to announce new eviction ban due to COVID spread
More than 110M COVID vaccines sent to 60 countries, US says
At least 20 shots fired in shooting outside Wendy's in Carrboro
US hits 70% vaccination rate -- a month late, amid a surge
More TOP STORIES News