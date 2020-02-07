Fetus found at Hillsborough sewer pump station, police search for mother

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hillsborough Police Department officers are searching for a mother after a utility worker found a fetus at a sewer pump station Friday morning.

A utility worker found the fetus around 10:30 a.m. while cleaning out a pump station on Orange Grove Road.

According to a statement from the Town of Hillsborough, police are looking for the mother to ensure her safety. Officers believe she could face medical concerns if a miscarriage or assault occurred.

"We are very concerned about the mother," said Lt. Davis Trimmer of the Hillsborough Police Department's investigations division in a written statement.

The fetus has since been taken to the North Carolina Medical Examiner's Office in Raleigh.

Anyone with information on the mother's whereabouts is asked to contact the Hillsborough Police Department at (919) 296-9525.
