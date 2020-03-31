Coronavirus stimulus checks: When will payments from IRS be paid?

Last week, as unemployment rates skyrocketed, the federal government passed a $2.2 trillion stimulus bill intended to give economic impact payments directly to American citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic.The Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced that the distribution of economic impact payments will begin in the next three weeks.Individuals whose adjusted gross income was less than $75,000 will receive $1,200.Married couples filing jointly who make less than $150,000 will receive $2,400.For people who make more, the payment amount is reduced by $5 for each $100 above the $75,000/$150,000.Parents also receive an additional $500 for each qualifying child.Single filers whose income exceeds $99,000Joint filers with not children who whose income exceeds $198,000Using the guidelines spelled out in the bill, we're providing a calculator to help you figure out the amount that you're likely to receive.According to the IRS, most people will not have to do anything to receive their check. However, some seniors and other people who do not typically file returns will need to submit a simple team return.The economic impact payment will be deposited directly into the same banking account on the latest tax return filed.If you have not filed your 2019 tax return, the IRS will use information from your 2018 tax filing to calculate payment.The Treasury is planning to develop a web-based portal for people to provide their banking information to the IRS online in an effort to get people payments immediately as opposed to waiting for a check by mail.