North Carolina gas prices are only going to rise, AAA says

Gas prices are once again on the rise in North Carolina.

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- Gas prices are once again on the rise in North Carolina, and they aren't expected to drop anytime soon.

AAA reported gas prices in the state have gone up four cents from the week before.

In March, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas was $2.50 -- 14 cents lower than the national average.

According to prior records, drivers are paying roughly the same as they did in March 2018.

The highest record price for regular unleaded was $4.08 in Sept. 2008.

AAA said gas prices are expected to increase through Memorial Day.

Further price comparisons on all fuel grades and how they fluctuate over time can be found on AAA's website.
