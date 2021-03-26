Big Weather's Big Recipe: 4 ingredient apple ... thing

When I started this, I made things that I make at home. Since then, I've gotten several requests for different types of things: healthy food, super fast, super easy, something for work. I think I cover them all this week. I've seen this type of recipe in several types of online recipe blogs, so I decided to combine them and make my own. Let's get to it!Ingredients1 Apple1 Tortilla1/4-1/2 teaspoon of honeyGround CinnamonShredded Cheddar CheesePreparation1. Slice apple as thinly as possible2. Place tortilla on tray and fan out apples3. Sprinkle cinnamon over apples4. Drizzle honey over apples5. (Optional Step: Sprinkle cheese over apples. I used about a tablespoon).6. Bake in toaster oven. I set it to 'Toast' and left it in there for 15 minutes. I did a second one and let it go 10 minutes (without the cheese) and that was pretty good too.7. Let cool and enjoy!That's it. So yummy if you're an apple fan. Couple of notes. First of all, the cheese. I know it sounds crazy, but it adds a great flavor. In the Midwest, there's a chain of Mexican places called Taco Johns. They would have the Apple Grande as a dessert dish. This is my healthy nod to that dish. Other variations I've seen add some sour cream and/or raisins to this apple thing. Those would be good too, but would ramp up the calories. As is, with a honey crisp apple, I calculated the calories at about 140 calories, and 3 grams of fat. If you add the cheese (I used low fat), the calories ramped up about 20 calories and it added 2 grams of fat. There you go. A healthy dis. Now back to the stuff I like to cook... :)