Food & Drink

Drought and hot temperatures damaging North Carolina's apple harvest

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Above average heat and below average rainfall is taking a toll on North Carolina's apple harvest.

Kenny Barnwell has been growing apples in Henderson County for 39 years. You'd be hard pressed to find someone more knowledgeable about apple harvests.

"A pink lady's supposed to be pink. Right now, all I've got is some green ladies," he said to WLOS with a laugh. "It's just been too hot."

What's making this year even worse is last year.

"We've had all this hot dry weather, following record rainfall last year, so you've got trees that lost some of their roots last year, that drowned out, and now hot and dry, we're having trees die," Barnwell said.

Some of Barnwell's most popular kids of apples (red delicious, pink lady, cameo, Arkansas black) are supposed to be harvested right now. But with Mother Nature refusing to cooperate, Barnwell only has two options: wait and hope.

"The weather forecast, the cooler weather, I'm looking forward to the weekend a lot to get us back into a little bit more normal temperature so that we can get some of these green apples turning red," Barnwell said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkncappleweatherclimate changedrought
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 charged in death of young mother of 7 in Fayetteville
5-day report released after officer-involved shooting off US-64
Former Dallas officer guilty of murder for killing neighbor
What's on the menu for the 2019 NC State Fair
Cary double murder trial: Will Brandon Lee testify?
9-year-old boy accidentally wins 10K race
One year from REAL ID deadline, what you need to know
Show More
Fla. man arrested after family returning from Disney carjacked, kidnapped: Video
Woman killed in Durham hit-and-run, suspect still loose
How to plan your Christmas shopping
Adoption special highlights loving pit bulls
Too close for comfort: Hawk almost scoops small dog
More TOP STORIES News