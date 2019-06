RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Hand-dipped fried cheesecakes.Yes. You read that correctly.Hand-dipped fried cheesecakes are the specialty of Nicole and her husband Freddie. The couple started Cocoa Forte as a hobby in 2011.The company has grown since then and now includes a catering business, two food trucks and a kiosk at Morgan Street Food Hall.For more information on Cocoa Forte, click here!