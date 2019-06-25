Food & Drink

Taste This: Take the 1-pound burger challenge in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's home to an award-winning burger, and ABC11's Gloria Rodriguez went to Raleigh's Glenwood South to see what all the fuss is about.

MoJoe's Burger Joint is home of the Hall of Fame Burger.

It's a full pound of hand-pressed and specially seasoned Sterling Silver Choice beef served with toppings of your choice, and if you can finish this monster burger, MoJoe's will share your photo on Instagram and place your picture on the wall of fame.

MoJoe's has plenty of other menu options for the faint of heart.

Want to give it a try? MoJoe's is located at 620 Glenwood Ave.
