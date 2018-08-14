FOOD & DRINK

They hope you'll be "lovin' it:" Changes are coming to McDonald's

McDonald's is spiffing up. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

McDonald's is spiffing up.

The fast food giant announcing Monday that its franchisees are investing more than $200 million in North Carolina in 2018 and in 2019 on construction and modernization.

The changes are coming to 430 McDonald's in the state, part of a $6 billion effort to modernize most Mickey D's locations by 2020.

ABC11 cameras in Raleigh caught the work being done at the Glenwood Avenue and Duraleigh Road McDonald's.

The company said it's hoping to transform the customer experience inside and outside the restaurants.

They're touting modernized dining rooms, new furniture, and refreshed exterior designs, plus digital self-order kiosks for customers.

In addition to investments to modernize the restaurants, McDonald's has also introduced McDelivery with UberEats at more than 5,000 of its US locations, as it competes with other players in the highly competitive fast food industry.

