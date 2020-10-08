The Magic of Storytelling: Frozen, leer en español

When the kingdom of Arendelle becomes trapped in perpetual winter, silly but fearless Anna teams up with Kristoff and his reindeer friend to find her sister, Snow Queen Elsa. On their unbelievable journey, they encounter mystical trolls, a hilarious snowman, and difficulties and magic around each corner! Can they save Arendelle in time?On the Disney Magic of Storytelling Podcast, our talented ABC11 cast members perform beloved Disney children's stories for all to enjoy. Spark imagination and entertainment whether you're on the go or in the comfort of your own home.All content is rated G and appropriate for children.