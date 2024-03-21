Town leaders hold ribbon cutting for new Fire Station 4 in Fuquay-Varina

The town held a ribbon cutting Thursday afternoon at its new Fire Station 4.

The town held a ribbon cutting Thursday afternoon at its new Fire Station 4.

The town held a ribbon cutting Thursday afternoon at its new Fire Station 4.

The town held a ribbon cutting Thursday afternoon at its new Fire Station 4.

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Town of Fuquay-Varina celebrated the opening of its newest fire station.

The town held a ribbon cutting Thursday afternoon at Fire Station 4 on Wade Nash Road.

The 18,650 square foot station will house both the town's fire department and Wake County Emergency Medical Services.

"Fire Station 4 is a labor of love to this community and our firefighters," said Fuquay-Varina Fire Chief Jim Jones in a release. "This new facility will reduce the district's response times, provide state-of-the-art amenities and protection for our firefighters, and promote the history of this great department."

Town leaders said the new station will help meet the demands for services as southern Wake County continues to grow.