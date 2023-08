Man killed in Fuquay-Varina shooting, person of interest in custody

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was killed in a shooting that took place in Fuquay-Varina on Wednesday.

The report of a shooting came in around 9:30 a.m. to Wake County Sheriff's Office.

When deputies arrived on Fieldcrest Lane they found one adult man who had been shot; he later died from his injuries.

A man who is a person of interest in the case is now in custody.

The sheriff's office is investigating the case as a homicide.